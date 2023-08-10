The Best Dips to Buy (and to Avoid) Right Now

It looks like there's a decent chance the market is headed for a bit of a correction. I still believe the long-term trend is overall bullish, but as I've said before, stocks don't go up in a line, and it's inevitable that there are going to be bumps in the road.

Anyone who's been following me long enough knows that for me, those bumps are opportunities. Whenever the market is about to come in, I always look for good companies trading at a discount that I'm confident will stay the course and bounce back up.

But you have to be careful when you go bottom-fishing and not just indiscriminately pick up anything that looks cheap. Keep in mind, the market rally we've seen this year has mostly been driven by just seven stocks, and while there was some broadening of support more recently, there's no guarantee that the rising tide is going to lift every boat.

So you have to dig a little deeper. With earnings season underway, we have some good indicators to help us determine where the best dips to buy are, especially in companies that performed well on earnings and have positive forward guidance but haven't necessarily been "rewarded" for it by the market yet.

We also know what to avoid - beaten-up stocks with terrible earnings and shaky financials aren't done feeling the pain if the market pulls back.

In today's Buy This, Not That, I take a look at a handful of potential dip-buying prospects to help you sort out which ones you need to move on right now, and which ones you should kick to the curb.

Check it out:

In the longer term, the opportunities you need to be looking for all center around AI, of course. But you need to start getting ready now for the changes that are coming, because they're going to arrive sooner than you think.

In fact, if my sources are accurate, an "artificial superintelligence," or ASI, that's a million times more powerful than current AI models may be coming online in as little as 90 days. And when it does, it could be the beginning of literally remaking the world.

We're talking about a complete overhaul of financial markets and changes to every industry as we currently know it - including a possible elimination of two-thirds of the current job market.

But I've found an industry that's likely to grow at the pace of AI, with companies few people have ever heard of that could be on the cusp of global prominence. Investing in these now has the potential for profits many times over what the big names like Google and Microsoft will do in the same timeframe.

I've prepared a full briefing on how the arrival of ASI has the potential to impact you, and the moves I think you need to make now in order to capitalize on it. You can get all the details here.…

