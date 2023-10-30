The proverbial coast isn't clear yet, folks. Now, I'm fond of saying that there are opportunities to make money no matter which way the market is moving, and I certainly intend to make sure you have a plan for that... because it doesn't look great out there right now, for stocks or bonds.

We've got at least two big things going on this week that have the potential to add to the headwinds we're facing right now. Today and tomorrow, the U.S. Treasury is auctioning off a surprisingly large issuance of bills, just shy of $200 billion worth spread across 13-week, 26-week, and 52-week Treasuries, especially when you consider that equity markets are weak and rates on 10-year Treasuries are threatening to float back up over 5%.

If those auctions don't do well, it'll be time to run for the proverbial hills - or in our case, make money by playing the market to the downside. Either option would be smart, but of course, we prefer the latter here at Total Wealth.

The other thing to look out for is the Federal Reserve meeting tomorrow and Wednesday, but I'm pretty confident I already know how that's going to turn out. The Fed simply can't raise rates further in this environment without causing serious problems for markets, especially with bond volatility continuing to be so high. I'm expecting a lot of the same hawkish rhetoric we've been getting, but I don't think they're going to do anything of note.

I've outlined all the reasons why that is, as well as everything else you need to watch out for this week, in today's video. Check it out:

As I said above, there are always opportunities to profit, even in a down market, and you can bet that we're looking out for the best moves to make if we stay on this bearish trend. I'll be back later in the week as we find those.

Things to Watch as We Brace for the Next Fed Meeting

