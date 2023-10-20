This Black Swan Circling for Banks Could Lead to a "Lehman Moment" - Here's What to Do

No one's saying that rising rates will lead to a "Lehman Moment" the way falling home prices sunk subprime bets, obliterated Lehman Brothers, and days later, imploded global banks and economies.

But I'm not no one.

The argument against rapidly rising rates today being anything like the needle that pierced the subprime bubble has it that the web of derivatives dynamite we had back then doesn't exist today, and therefore won't get ignited by rapidly rising rates.

And that's true.

If you recall, back then, artificially lower-for-longer rates forced banks and mortgage lenders to seek product profits by making and packaging subprime loans, which Wall Street turned into mortgage-backed securities (MBS) they exponentially sliced, diced, collateralized, and tranched.

They invented referenced MBS securities (empty pools that merely referenced real mortgages), CDOs and CDO-squareds (collateralized debt obligations with tranches of other CDOs serving as their collateral pool) and, my favorite, CDS, credit default swaps sold as insurance against the Street's crazy products blowing up.

The insane amount of vertical leverage, of layered derivatives piled higher than the skyscrapers housing the fallen investment banks and too-big-to-fail banks that hid layers of derivative products in off-balance sheet SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles) and mortgage manufacturing companies that blew up, down to NINJA (no-income, no-job, no-problem home loan applicants) house-flippers, doesn't exist today.

But what we're facing now is worse, a lot worse.

Because the bogeyman this time isn't a layer cake of leveraged bets on a single asset-class, "it's the economy, stupid."

It's basic borrowing, to a feverish degree by consumers and to a bloodcurdling degree by businesses, corporations, and sovereigns.

It's debt that everyone slathered themselves with when debt service costs were so negligible it paid to borrow more because you could refinance again and again at lower and lower rates thanks to the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing (QE) money-spraying-spigot running amok for a decade. Then even more money got thrown at us courtesy of central bankers' bazooka blasts aimed at Covid closures.

And now that rates are sky-high, not long-run historically high mind you, sky-high as in going from 0% to 5.50% in fed funds terms, from 5% to 10 plus-plus% in corporate borrowing terms, from 3% to 8% in 30-year mortgage terms, and from 12% to 29% in credit card interest rate terms, in less than a year and a half. That spike is historical.

That's why I've been saying, in my analyses, in my newsletters, on T.V., "stuff is going to break."

This time the leverage isn't piled high vertically, it's horizontal. It's spread throughout the economy, from sea to shining sea, and across the globe.

And a lot of it is hidden, which is what's really frightening this time.

Trillions of dollars of low interest paying loans and low yielding "assets" are held at banks, all banks, everywhere, which most investors know something about. But even more is being held in NBFIs, non-bank financial intermediaries, which almost no one is paying attention to.

What's terrifying is these proliferating non-bank…

