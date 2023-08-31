This "Boring" Industry Has Some of the Best Dips to Buy Right Now

One place I often look for opportunities is in industries and business sectors that are frequently overlooked, either because we rely on them to the point of taking them for granted, or because people aren't aware of just how necessary they are.

That is, for example, why when everyone else is looking at tech stocks, I'm looking at mining companies that provide all the raw materials that those tech companies need to manufacture all their new gadgets. Or why I look at shipping and logistics companies when everyone else is looking at retail stocks.

Recently, my eyes have been drawn to the telecommunications sector, because it's so consistently proven itself as absolutely essential to modern life literally since the telegraph was invented. And the COVID-19 pandemic did a lot to deepen our reliance on modern telecom operators - they're literally the reason the world was able to function while everyone was on lockdown.

But there are a lot of obstacles for the telecom industry, not the least of which is that they're in the middle of an expensive infrastructure change as more and more people become dependent on high-bandwidth wireless networks to access all the data they use in their daily lives and businesses.

A broad look across the charts on major industry names shows a pretty dismal picture, and a lot of them are beaten up for a good reason, whether it's soaring debt or a lack of profits. But as always, there are diamonds in the rough, and right now is a great opportunity to buy good companies in this sector at a discount before they push back up to previous highs.

I've got the best plays right now - and several you want to avoid - in this video:





I'm always fond of saying there are always opportunities to make money no matter which way the market is going - and right now, I'm following a handful of trades that just got the equivalent of rocket fuel poured on them from an unlikely source... Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Since last August, the Fed's rate hikes have wreaked a fair bit of havoc in the financial system: over $400 billion in lost wealth, a flood of loan defaults, the crashing and burning of three major banks, lenders pushed to the brink of catastrophe... all very bad news. Savvy traders who know how to play the downside have been making a killing.

Well, last Friday at Jackson Hole, Powell indicated that rates are likely headed higher. And that means we have the potential to make some historic plays.

I've got seven prime targets you can hit right now to take advantage of this - go here for the full story.

The post This "Boring" Industry Has Some of the Best Dips to Buy Right Now appeared first on Total Wealth.

Sell these Stocks Now as US-China Chip Wars Heat Up The US-China Chip War is about to get out of control. Don’t get burned by holding on to these stocks – they’re massively exposed to China. Sell them now and invest in companies that are boosting their domestic production. Learn more in our free report. Claim My Free Report