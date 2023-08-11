This Dangerous Funding Source Is Propping Up America's Weakest Banks

You may have heard about Moody's downgrading 10 banks this week, identifying another 6 whose ratings are under review, and 11 more they called out having "negative outlooks."

But the rating agency, citing growing financial risks and strains that could erode banks' profitability, didn't address the multi-trillion-dollar elephant in the room.

Shaky banks are being propped up by funding sources that are not only expensive and "flighty" in some cases, but dangerous to the banks themselves, and worse, to the entire banking system.

They're called brokered deposits. Brokered deposits are deposits banks pull in by offering high-yielding CDs to investors looking for yield. The so-called brokers are institutions like Fidelity, Vanguard, Morgan Stanley and other financial outfits that have lots of customers whom they sell stocks, bonds, and products to. One of those products is CDs.

Banks go to brokers and tell them how much money they want to raise and tell them how much they'll pay in interest on the CDs they want brokers to place with their customers. That's all there is to brokered deposits.

But brokered deposits are problematic, on lots of levels. They mask weaknesses at failing banks, and when those banks are inevitably going to have to pay the piper, we're going to be looking at the next phase of the banking crisis and potentially a systemic panic.

The smart move here is to set yourself up now to make money from those banks as they fall. Let me bring you up to speed on everything you need to know, then give you an easy profit play to get you started.

The 10 banks Moody's downgraded are: Commerce Bancshares, BOK Financial Corporation, M&T Bank Corporation, Old National Bancorp, Prosperity Bancshares, Amarillo National Bancorp, Webster Financial Corporation, Fulton Financial Corporation, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Associated Banc-Corp.

The 6 banks with ratings under review for possible downgrades, including some of the nation's largest institutions, are: Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Northern Trust Corporation, State Street Corporation, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Truist Financial Corporation, and U.S. Bancorp.

And the 11 banks Moody's shifted from stable to negative outlooks are: PNC Financial Services Group, Capital One Financial Corporation, Citizens Financial Group, Fifth Third Bancorp, Huntington Bancshares, Regions Financial Corporation, Cadence Bank, F.N.B. Corporation, Simmons First National Corporation, Ally Financial, and Bank OZK.

Moody's specifically cited something I've been pounding the table about for a year now, noting, "Elevated CRE (commercial real estate) exposures are a key risk given sustained high interest rates, structural declines in office demand due to remote work, and a reduction in the availability of CRE credit."

About those sustained high interest rates...

Whether you're looking at banks' loans, the commercial, personal, or real estate loans and mortgages in their "loan books" or the securities, mostly U.S. Treasuries, residing on their balance sheets, both of which are assets, they're being adversely affected by higher interest rates.

Most of the Treasuries banks hold were bought when rates were much lower. For example, the 10-year Treasury yield averaged 2.14% in 2019, averaged 0.89% …

