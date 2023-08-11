This Dangerous Funding Source Is Propping Up America's Weakest Banks

Start the conversation
You may have heard about Moody's downgrading 10 banks this week, identifying another 6 whose ratings are under review, and 11 more they called out having "negative outlooks."
But the rating agency, citing growing financial risks and strains that could erode banks' profitability, didn't address the multi-trillion-dollar elephant in the room.
Shaky banks are being propped up by funding sources that are not only expensive and "flighty" in some cases, but dangerous to the banks themselves, and worse, to the entire banking system.
They're called brokered deposits. Brokered deposits are deposits banks pull in by offering high-yielding CDs to investors looking for yield. The so-called brokers are institutions like Fidelity, Vanguard, Morgan Stanley and other financial outfits that have lots of customers whom they sell stocks, bonds, and products to. One of those products is CDs.
Banks go to brokers and tell them how much money they want to raise and tell them how much they'll pay in interest on the CDs they want brokers to place with their customers. That's all there is to brokered deposits.
But brokered deposits are problematic, on lots of levels. They mask weaknesses at failing banks, and when those banks are inevitably going to have to pay the piper, we're going to be looking at the next phase of the banking crisis and potentially a systemic panic.
The smart move here is to set yourself up now to make money from those banks as they fall. Let me bring you up to speed on everything you need to know, then give you an easy profit play to get you started.
The 10 banks Moody's downgraded are: Commerce Bancshares, BOK Financial Corporation, M&T Bank Corporation, Old National Bancorp, Prosperity Bancshares, Amarillo National Bancorp, Webster Financial Corporation, Fulton Financial Corporation, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Associated Banc-Corp.
The 6 banks with ratings under review for possible downgrades, including some of the nation's largest institutions, are: Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Northern Trust Corporation, State Street Corporation, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Truist Financial Corporation, and U.S. Bancorp.
And the 11 banks Moody's shifted from stable to negative outlooks are: PNC Financial Services Group, Capital One Financial Corporation, Citizens Financial Group, Fifth Third Bancorp, Huntington Bancshares, Regions Financial Corporation, Cadence Bank, F.N.B. Corporation, Simmons First National Corporation, Ally Financial, and Bank OZK.
Moody's specifically cited something I've been pounding the table about for a year now, noting, "Elevated CRE (commercial real estate) exposures are a key risk given sustained high interest rates, structural declines in office demand due to remote work, and a reduction in the availability of CRE credit."
About those sustained high interest rates...
Whether you're looking at banks' loans, the commercial, personal, or real estate loans and mortgages in their "loan books" or the securities, mostly U.S. Treasuries, residing on their balance sheets, both of which are assets, they're being adversely affected by higher interest rates.
Most of the Treasuries banks hold were bought when rates were much lower. For example, the 10-year Treasury yield averaged 2.14% in 2019, averaged 0.89% …
Sell these Stocks Now as US-China Chip Wars Heat Up
The US-China Chip War is about to get out of control. Don’t get burned by holding on to these stocks – they’re massively exposed to China. Sell them now and invest in companies that are boosting their domestic production. Learn more in our free report.
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.