This High-Flying Stock Keeps Climbing as the Market Falls - Buy It Now

Ever since the Fitch credit downgrade of the United States a couple of weeks ago, we've seen a market pullback that's slowed the generally positive trajectory we've been on all year. Because I'm still anticipating that we're looking at the first stages of a long bull market, for me this represents the opportunity to go looking for dips to buy and lock in good companies at great prices that'll appreciate when things kick back into gear.

But there's another outlier I'm also watching - companies that seem immune to the market's flagging momentum and are continuing to ride higher. And there's one stock in particular that seems well-nigh unstoppable right now.

As of this writing, it's up over 212% year-to-date, and pretty much every time it's seemed like it was about to take a hit, it's pushed past and gone even higher. Now having joined the ranks of trillion-dollar market cap companies, it's continuing to fly high even as the market falters.

One reason for this is because of what analysts are anticipating when it reports earnings next Wednesday. Consensus estimates suggest that the company's EPS growth for last quarter could represent an astonishing 425% year-over-year increase. If they meet that, the stock will keep pushing higher. If they beat it? Hold onto your seats.

While normally I would wait for a dip on a stock like this and look for an ideal level to buy in at, on this rare occasion I'm going to tell you not to wait. I don't think this stock's coming back down anytime soon, and you don't want to miss out on the rocket ride it's on.

So check out this video for the ticker:





Speaking of unstoppable things, I wanted to make sure you knew about a special event going on this coming Thursday, August 17, at 1 p.m. ET. Pattern trader Tom Gentile will be in the studio to talk with someone who might be one of the few truly unbeatable traders out there.

His track record is truly astonishing, with a staggering win rate that makes him money on 8 out of every 10 trades. The gains he's produced have beaten the biggest and best traders on Wall Street by 15X in the past three years alone. He's been developing his strategy for over 25 years, and he's finally ready to show it in action.

You don't want to miss this event, and all you need to do in order to reserve your spot is click here.

The post This High-Flying Stock Keeps Climbing as the Market Falls - Buy It Now appeared first on Total Wealth.

Sell these Stocks Now as US-China Chip Wars Heat Up The US-China Chip War is about to get out of control. Don’t get burned by holding on to these stocks – they’re massively exposed to China. Sell them now and invest in companies that are boosting their domestic production. Learn more in our free report. Claim My Free Report