This Stock Has Moved 148% and It's Not Done Climbing - Buy It Now

Two things are hot right now: artificial intelligence and fixed income.

You might be wondering what those two things have to do with each other. Well, for our purposes, what binds them together is the fact that when you can combine both of them into a single investment, you're making one of the smartest plays possible in today's market.

The AI side of it isn't that hard to see if you think about it for a moment. We know AI is the future, and there's no putting that proverbial cat back in the bag. It's here and it's staying, and it's going to be the driver for growing demand in the tech world for the foreseeable future.

As for fixed income, it's been a priority for investors to blunt the impact of inflation. And the high interest rate environment has been good for those kinds of investments. Back in February, I declared that "cash is king" in a way we haven't seen for 10 years or more, and it's still true that instruments like Treasuries, bonds, CDs, and money market accounts are providing great yields.

But, cash isn't going to be king forever, especially if interest rates come down. So if you have the chance now to lock in a good rate on an investment that's pretty much guaranteed to appreciate given the AI wave that's coming, you should.

And I've got a great pick that provides both - stellar appreciation potential (we're talking 148% since November 2020) and exposure to one of the fastest-growing market sectors out there, thanks to AI.

The reason you want to be in these kinds of AI investments is simple - the Singularity is coming and it's going to change the world. The Singularity is the moment where AI throws off its shackles and becomes billions of times more powerful than it is now, and experts are saying that moment is much closer than we think. It could be a matter of months.

When it happens, a lot will change very quickly. Financial markets could be upended, and two-thirds of our current job market could vanish.

To survive and thrive in the midst of all that upheaval, you need to start getting ready now, and I've got a full survival guide for what's coming.

