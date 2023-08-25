What Nvidia's Earnings Beat Tells Us About the Reality of A.I. Investing

In the rush to lionize Nvidia Corp (NVDA) for all things A.I. chip-wise and lauding Artificial Intelligence (yes, people are capitalizing the full name as if it's a proper noun) as the Second Coming, it seems many are willing to suspend the reality we know for some forthcoming sentient-imbibing reality whose dark side is expected to be sanitized by another newly found, more likely created, light emanating from A.I. itself.

Hogwash.

Nvidia isn't the only semiconductor chip company, nor is it the market, though many investors and traders think it's now a proxy for stocks or a new benchmark index. Following NVDA as if it is the be-all-end-all will only sink many portfolios and retirement accounts.

First of all, as much success as Nvidia has had this year, a lot of their prosperity was driven by a narrative about what A.I. could be, coupled with a narrative about what the Federal Reserve was going to do about interest rates. It's been a compelling pair of stories, and it's not hard to understand why investors would be moved by it.

But given what's happened in the market this week, there's a good reason to believe that the narrative is shifting, and realities are setting in that Nvidia, along with all other tech stocks, will soon have to face.

Second of all, as promising as A.I. is, it won't just come about with Nvidia's chips, and neither will it be so divine that it ends the shadowy workings of criminals, fraudsters, and fakes. It will more likely provide too many of them with a cloak of invisibility while it simultaneously strips millions of good jobs from good people.

Now, to be clear, there is still plenty of money to make on NVDA, if you play it smart. But to do that, you have to know what's really driving the stock now and understand what the dark side of A.I. truly looks like.

Fortunately, I've got your back on both counts. We've got a lot of ground to cover, so let's get started.

First off, credit where it's due: hats off to Nvidia! The company is hitting it out of the park on all metrics, on all measures of its sales, profitability, and expectations for a lot more of the same for some time to come.

Nvidia, pronounced "en-VID-eeyah" (because the Nv, short for "next version," is combined with "invidia," the Latin word for looking upon someone with envy, where the VID is a designed nod to the company's roots in graphics cards - thanks to Bloomberg for help on the pronunciation and history), just reported its quarterly earnings and blew almost everyone away.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.5 billion, twice the revenue over the same quarter a year ago, 90% more than their first-quarter revenue, and easily surpassed analysts' consensus estimates for $11 billion in sales. Revenue was even $2.5 billion more than management guided for.

The icing on the cake, as far as revenue goes, was management's guidance…

