Stocks: AAL, APA, CCL, MRO, XEC
Profit Alerts: Making Money with Options, Trading Strategy Alerts

Don't Be Scared of a Dropping Stock – Do This Instead

By , America's No. 1 Pattern Trader, Money Morning

Tom GentileTom Gentile

On Monday, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced that it expects revenue to suffer this coming quarter – news that caused the stock to open a full 3% lower Tuesday morning.

And AAPL is just the beginning. Revenue across multiple industries is about to feel the effects of COVID-19, aka the coronavirus.

As the second-largest economy in the world, China produces over $25 trillion in products a year. Pick up any product on your desk right now – a stapler, a pen, even your keyboard – and it probably says those three little words, "Made in China."

But the country's economic growth has hit a major roadblock with the coronavirus.

As the pneumonia-like virus continues its rapid spread through China, revenue will suffer. Which, in turn, could pull stocks in world markets down drastically.

In fact, it already has…

But I'm not writing this to scare you. There's no reason to be fearful.

Today I'm going to show you the best way to deal with a dropping stock and protect your portfolio…

Tom Gentile

About the Author

Browse Tom's articles | View Tom's research services

Tom Gentile is widely known as America's #1 Pattern Trader thanks to his nearly 30 years of experience spotting lucrative patterns in options trading. Now, he's diving into the biggest market in the world - one that almost no one has heard of before.

Read full bio

