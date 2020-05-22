My Favorite Way to Play Gold's 20% Upside Potential

Gold is trading higher by about 15% year to date; a global pandemic and widespread economic destruction will tend to drive investors toward the safe havens.

With no end date on COVID-19 and the increasing likelihood of a lurch down to March lows, there's plenty of headroom for more gold gains.

And that makes right now the perfect time to make this smart move.

For the past month or so, the resurgent bull market has helped push the yellow metal into consolidation mode, trading between $1,700 and $1,775.

Now to the average investor, that's not terribly exciting. It's a little flat. But on the charts, $1,700 is absolutely electrifying.

See, $1,700 is a technical floor, or a "launch pad" from which gold can rocket higher – 15% or even 20% from here, I expect.

So yes, this is the right time to own gold. But you don't have to be content with those profits alone.

Make sure you're holding these gold shares before gold moves another cent higher…