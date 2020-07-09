LoginMy Member Benefitsarchivesresearchyour teamabout usFAQLog out
×
Share
Access Your Profit Alerts
Follow Alternative Energy Alerts
Stocks: NIO, NKLA, TSLA, WKHS
Profit Alerts: Alternative Energy Alerts, Best Investments Alerts, Breaking Stories, Chris Johnson, Markets Live, Small Cap Stocks Alerts, Stocks to Watch, Tech Watch

Should I Buy Electric Vehicle Stocks Now? Chris Johnson Explains in His "Markets Live" Session

By , Money Morning

Electric car manufacturer stocks are absolutely exploding right now.

The leader – Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) – is up 220% year to date.

But did you know that three smaller (and lesser known) electric vehicle stocks are up even more?

That's right.

Nio Inc. – ADR (NYSE: NIO) is up 280%, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) is up 421%, and Nikola Corp. is up a whopping 436% so far this year…

If you put $10,000 into each of these companies at the start of 2020, you'd already be sitting on $143,700.

So now, the question now becomes: "Are these stocks overvalued, or are they just getting started?"

Combined, these three companies have a $38 billion market cap.

That's about 15% of Tesla's $255 billion market cap. Arguably, they could have a long way to go to catch up to TSLA. The risk is always that they could drop after experiencing such a massive run up so far in 2020.

During this Markets Live broadcast today, Money Morning trading expert Chris Johnson told viewers what he thinks about these three electric car stocks, using his unique technical analysis approach to trading.

Here's what Chris had to say…

Are These Electric Vehicle Stocks Buys? Chris Johnson Explains…

Join the conversation. Click here to jump to comments…

Leave a Reply

avatar
Today's Markets
DJIA -361.19 (-1.39%) 25,706.09
NASDAQ 55.25 (0.53%) 10,547.75
S&P -17.89 (0.56%) 3,152.05
TSLA 28.40 (2.08%) 1,394.28
NKLA 2.72 (5.03%) 56.75
NIO 1.69 (13.12%) 14.57
WKHS 0.60 (-3.60%) 16.06