Dow Jones Today Pinned by Weak Jobs Data

The Dow Jones today is off after the U.S. Department of Labor reported weaker-than-expected job data in the weekly benefits report. Weekly jobless claims came in at 1.3 million for the week, slightly higher than the consensus forecast of 1.25 million.

Coronavirus cases have topped 13.2 million cases worldwide. Here's everything moving the Dow today.

Before we dive into the latest stories and more, here are the numbers from Wednesday for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq:

Index Previous Close Point Change Percentage Change Dow Jones 26,870.10 +227.51 +0.85 S&P 500 3,226.56 +29.04 +0.91 Nasdaq 10,550.49 +61.91 +0.59

Now here's a closer look at what I'm following today. These are the most important market events and stocks.

The Top Stock Market Stories for Thursday

On Thursday morning, markets are paying close attention to macroeconomic news around the world. China announced that its economy grew by 3.2% during the second quarter. That figure topped expectations and showed that the economy had rebounded from its large contraction during the first quarter. The consensus forecast for economic growth was 2.5%, according to Reuters. China's economy had contracted by 6.8% during Q1 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Johns Hopkins University reports that global COVID-19 cases topped 13.2 million, with more than 3.4 million happening in the United States. At the moment, U.S. retail companies are increasingly pressing customers to wear masks. This week, Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY), and Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) said they will require customers entering their stores to wear a mask or face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, shutdowns continue to restart across the country, with San Francisco now pausing the reopening of bars, restaurants, and hair salons.

Stock to Watch Today: BAC, JPM, GS, DPZ, TWTR

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) were off nearly 3% this morning after the massive U.S. bank beat earnings and revenue expectations for the second quarter. The stock fell after the company announced it has set aside roughly $4 billion for COVID-19 related losses. The company's trading division did very well for the quarter, much like its rivals in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS). Bank of America announced EPS of $0.37 on top of $22.5 billion in revenue. Analysts had expected earnings of $0.27 per share on top of $22 billion in revenue.

