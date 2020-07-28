The Best Robinhood Options Trade Right Now Has 275% Upside

Most investors tend to think small when they trade. What is this company's earnings report going to look like? Is that stock going to rally this week? Aren't these stocks due for a correction?

There's nothing wrong with trading this way, but there are many more opportunities out there. And beginners and pros alike can make even more money trading options by looking at broader trends.

That's exactly what we're going to show you today because one trend is fueling the best options trade on Robinhood now.

You see, one of the big trends options traders are overlooking is all the spending governments are doing to support their economies thanks to the pandemic. But even that is not thinking big enough. Governments have been printing and spending money like crazy since the last crisis – the financial crisis of 2008. Just look at the Federal Reserve. Its balance sheet was over $4 trillion before the pandemic started. Now it's over $7 trillion thanks to the massive financial response.

So much money chasing the same goods and services usually brings the value of the dollar down. But since everyone was doing it, the dollar actually gained relative to other currencies.

That now seems to be coming to an end.

The U.S. dollar has been declining steadily since March. It's no wonder that investors are starting to pile into safe-haven investments, like gold and silver. And Money Morning Quantitative Specialist Chris Johnson is tapping into this larger trend with his latest options trade.

But just because Chris' research has uncovered a more advanced trend doesn't mean the options trade has to be complicated. This option is easy to buy on free platforms like Robinhood and WeBull.

Here's how using a bit of research can help you tap into even more profitable options trades, including the exact trade you can make today.

The Best Options to Buy on Robinhood Right Now