We Made Exactly the Right Call on Powell’s Speech

“What can I say except ‘you're welcome’

for the tides, the sun, the sky?”

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at 2:30 PM this afternoon, and, as I predicted yesterday, at 2:35 PM, the S&P 500 did what I said it would do.

We peeled off after the Fed’s announcement and hit the third standard deviation line.

And then… well…

The SPY Jul 26, 2023, $454 calls went from $0.36 to $3.10 today. At 2:35, it surged more than 100%.

If you were trading that, you had a great day. This is exactly what I told my Flashpoint Elite readers. These people are smart; they knew exactly what to do when it hit that third deviation level.

Right now, I’m sitting in an Uber traveling from Bonita Springs to Boca Raton, where I’ll smoke cigars and drink whiskey with the great Mark Ford. I feel like celebrating, and if you were following along, you should, too.

Today paid for itself.

This trade was awesome… as expected. If you missed out, give Gabe Oropollo at VIP Services a call. The direct line is 877-848-3418. Tell him you’re a Postcards reader and he’ll be able to help you with access to Flashpoint Elite. You can do this too.

Stay alert,

Garrett Baldwin

Florida Republic Capital

Here Are 10 “One-Click” Ways to Earn 10% or Better on Your Money Every Quarter Appreciation is great, but it’s possible to get even more out of the shares you own. A lot more: you can easily beat inflation and collect regular income to spare. There are no complicated trades to put on, no high-level options clearances necessary. In fact, you can do this with a couple of mouse clicks – passive income redefined. Click here for the report… Claim My Free Report