Cannabis Investing Guide: What You Should Know
In recent years, many nations around the world and states within the U.S. have seen the legalization and acceptance of cannabis for recreation and medicinal uses. This has led to a surge of new cannabis-related companies focused on the research, development, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of marijuana products.
As the marijuana industry grows, many investors have taken notice, leading them to consider cannabis investing as a lucrative portfolio addition. But in a quickly changing stock market, what are the potential risks and rewards of investing in marijuana and which marijuana stocks are the best to buy now? Is investing in the marijuana industry really a "green gold rush?"
Whether you're new to marijuana investing, or looking to expand your knowledge, our complete guide to investing in cannabis will walk you through:
- The history of the cannabis industry
- Predictions for the future of cannabis
- Risks and rewards with cannabis investing
- How to invest in cannabis
- Top cannabis stocks to invest in
Why Should You Consider Investing in Cannabis?
Even in a fluctuating market, the cannabis industry is one you don't want to ignore. Deemed "essential businesses," cannabis companies continue to be relied upon for regulated cannabis products and have the potential to generate ample tax revenue and create numerous new jobs.
While marijuana investing has been more discrete in the past, product offerings and further research and development are expected to increase. Additionally, seven states have legalization measures on the 2020 ballot, meaning that an increase in demand could see growth for cannabis investing.
Year-over-year increase in jobs related to legal cannabis operations according to Leafly’s annual Cannabis Jobs Report.
Of Americans are in favor of the legalization of marijuana in 2019, a 30% increase from 2005.
Acres of hemp planted in 2019 after the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, which lifted the ban on domestic commercial hemp production .
History of the Cannabis Industry
The history of cannabis goes back a lot farther than you may think. Cannabis played a part in the development of the earliest civilizations and the founding of the United States.
Why the Future of Cannabis Is Bright
The future of cannabis looks bright in the United States and many parts of the world.
Increasing numbers of people support legalizing cannabis, also called marijuana, as governments are becoming receptive to legalization. And, as a result, the cannabis industry is growing.
What Are the Risks of Investing in Cannabis Stocks?
The great part of owning risky stocks is the chance at reaping high rewards. You could lose money, but if things go well, you might reap an impressive return on your investment. Just look at the 660% return investors made on Canopy Growth Corp. between 2016 and today.
How to Invest in Marijuana
Cannabis is an enticing industry for many investors.
For one thing, the legal marijuana business seems poised to grow significantly as more places legalize cannabis. So far, medical marijuana is legal in more than 30 countries, with four nations, including Canada, legalizing recreational use.
What to Look for When Choosing Cannabis Stocks
Marijuana stocks are an intriguing option for many investors. After all, cannabis stocks represent a growing industry with huge potential.
What to Look for When Choosing CBD Stocks
Investing in CBD stock could turn out to be highly profitable. But how do you know which CBD stock to buy?
Different Cannabis Businesses to Invest In
Cannabis businesses are heating up, and it's easy to see why cannabis investing is, too.
The 6 Best Marijuana Stocks to Invest In
Investing in the best marijuana stocks is the easiest and best way to profit from the explosive cannabis industry. But finding the best cannabis stocks isn't always easy. That's what we're here for.
Over the past few years, many cannabis companies started listing their stocks on major exchanges.
Keeping Up with Marijuana News & Updates
Staying on top of marijuana news is crucial to successfully investing in the cannabis industry.
To maximize profits, you need to know where companies are expanding to and with whom they're partnering. And you have to stay up to date on new laws and regulations which are always changing the cannabis business landscape.
Cannabis Investing Frequently Asked Questions
1. Is Investing in cannabis a good investment?
The legalization of cannabis across the world, and especially in the U.S. has created amazing opportunity for investors. As more states legalize cannabis for both recreation and medicinal uses, investors may be able to capitalize on the attractive price of cannabis stocks, with substantial potential for future growth.
2. What is CBD?
Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a chemical compound found in cannabis and derived from the hemp plant. It is commonly used to make oils, edibles, and other CBD products that are associated with calming effects. It is non-psychoactive meaning that it doesn't give the "high" feeling associated with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), another chemical compound found in marijuana
3. Which cannabis stocks are the best to invest in?
Not all cannabis stocks are created equal. They see highs and lows like any other industry, so it's important to do your research and get to know the ins and outs of investing in cannabis. Money Morning gurus are on top of it, check out their picks for the best marijuana stocks to invest in.
4. What are the risks of investing in marijuana?
Like any investment, there's no guarantee that it will warrant a big return. Since the cannabis market is relatively new, but continuing to grow, there may be ample opportunity for investors willing to balance the risk of investing in cannabis with the potential reward.
