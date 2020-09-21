Cannabis Investing Guide: What You Should Know

Complete Guide to Cannabis Investing

In recent years, many nations around the world and states within the U.S. have seen the legalization and acceptance of cannabis for recreation and medicinal uses. This has led to a surge of new cannabis-related companies focused on the research, development, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of marijuana products.

As the marijuana industry grows, many investors have taken notice, leading them to consider cannabis investing as a lucrative portfolio addition. But in a quickly changing stock market, what are the potential risks and rewards of investing in marijuana and which marijuana stocks are the best to buy now? Is investing in the marijuana industry really a "green gold rush?"

Whether you're new to marijuana investing, or looking to expand your knowledge, our complete guide to investing in cannabis will walk you through:

The history of the cannabis industry

Predictions for the future of cannabis

Risks and rewards with cannabis investing

How to invest in cannabis

Top cannabis stocks to invest in

Continue reading to get all the details you need to capitalize on the excitement around the cannabis industry.

Why Should You Consider Investing in Cannabis?

Even in a fluctuating market, the cannabis industry is one you don't want to ignore. Deemed "essential businesses," cannabis companies continue to be relied upon for regulated cannabis products and have the potential to generate ample tax revenue and create numerous new jobs.

While marijuana investing has been more discrete in the past, product offerings and further research and development are expected to increase. Additionally, seven states have legalization measures on the 2020 ballot, meaning that an increase in demand could see growth for cannabis investing.

History of the Cannabis Industry The history of cannabis goes back a lot farther than you may think. Cannabis played a part in the development of the earliest civilizations and the founding of the United States. Read More →

The 6 Best Marijuana Stocks to Invest In Investing in the best marijuana stocks is the easiest and best way to profit from the explosive cannabis industry. But finding the best cannabis stocks isn't always easy. That's what we're here for. Over the past few years, many cannabis companies started listing their stocks on major exchanges. Read More →

Keeping Up with Marijuana News & Updates Staying on top of marijuana news is crucial to successfully investing in the cannabis industry. To maximize profits, you need to know where companies are expanding to and with whom they're partnering. And you have to stay up to date on new laws and regulations which are always changing the cannabis business landscape. Read More →

Cannabis Investing Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Investing in cannabis a good investment? The legalization of cannabis across the world, and especially in the U.S. has created amazing opportunity for investors. As more states legalize cannabis for both recreation and medicinal uses, investors may be able to capitalize on the attractive price of cannabis stocks, with substantial potential for future growth.

2. What is CBD? Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a chemical compound found in cannabis and derived from the hemp plant. It is commonly used to make oils, edibles, and other CBD products that are associated with calming effects. It is non-psychoactive meaning that it doesn't give the "high" feeling associated with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), another chemical compound found in marijuana

3. Which cannabis stocks are the best to invest in? Not all cannabis stocks are created equal. They see highs and lows like any other industry, so it's important to do your research and get to know the ins and outs of investing in cannabis. Money Morning gurus are on top of it, check out their picks for the best marijuana stocks to invest in.