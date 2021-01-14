Bag Fast Profits on the Middleman of Old-School Energy

Throughout 2020, I was extremely bullish on green energy, something I've made clear through trades on Livent Corp., the iShares Clean Energy ETF, and SunPower Corp.

And make no mistake; I still believe this to be the one of the most profitable corners of the market as we continue our trek into a more sustainable future.

But today, I'm seeing a HUGE opportunity presenting itself in the fossil fuels sector.

Over the past few months, "old school" energy hasn't gotten much coverage – and for good reason. COVID-19 hit this industry harder than most others, with the majority of the American population housebound, and health restrictions cutting back on the workforce of drilling and refining facilities, both supply and demand became nearly nonexistent practically overnight.

But now, as the energy sector begins to ramp up production in anticipation of fully operational economy, we're about to see the utility market flooded with oil and natural gas.

On today's edition of Fast Profits, I'm recommending a limited partnership subsidiary of a major player in the petroleum sector. As a midstream company, it's somewhat of a "middleman" in the energy logistics cycle, meaning it's primarily responsible for storing gas and oil products before transporting them to their respective retail destinations. The more volume it manages, the more money it makes…

So, whether or not we see notable demand for "old school" energy on the other side of the pandemic, this stock is bound to take off like a rocket, simply based on the heavy volume it will be handling through first half of 2021.

And of course, it wouldn't be a "Chris Johnson-approved" trade without strong technical support…

Right now, short-term moving averages are trending over longer-term moving averages, telling me that a wave of buyers could soon send this stock, and today's Fast Profits trade, through the roof.

To get the full details, check out this, my latest edition of Fast Profits with Money Morning…

Trade details… Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) using a $25 limit order. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open MPLX June 18, 2021 $25 call (MPLX210618C00025000) using a $2.25 limit order.

